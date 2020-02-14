e-paper
BSEB Exams: Non-teaching staff to work for Bihar Board

More than 4.5 lakh contractual teachers, owing allegiance to the Bihar Rajya Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (BRSSSS), have decided to go on an indefinite strike from February 17, to press their long-standing demand for ‘equal work, equal pay’.

Feb 14, 2020
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting the examination centre during Intermediate examination in Patna
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting the examination centre during Intermediate examination in Patna(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Staff from non-teaching background will look after the non-technical works during Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) starting from February 17, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.

“Non-teaching staff would not be engaged for invigilation as it is a technical job. Around 30,000 music teachers would be given the duty, while other staff roped in from different departments would be looking after non-technical works,” said Kishor. “Primary school teachers, who would not join the strike, may also assist the examination work.”

More than 4.5 lakh contractual teachers, owing allegiance to the Bihar Rajya Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (BRSSSS), have decided to go on an indefinite strike from February 17, to press their long-standing demand for ‘equal work, equal pay’.

Upset by the Supreme Court’s rejection to their demands, which also included equal work, equal pay, the contractual teachers of the government recognised and government-aided schools have decided to go on indefinite strike. They are reluctant to soften their stand despite the government’s warning to face drastic action, including the salary cut.

BRSSSS convener (Patna region) Prem Chandra Kumar said, “We are firm with our decision to go indefinite strike in support of their 8-point demands, including equal pay for equal work and old pension scheme. All the protesting teachers would boycott classes and invigilation duty. We are not afraid of the government’s notice to deduct salary. We are standing for our rights.”

More than 10 lakh students are set to undertake the matriculation examination to be conducted across the state.

BSEB official affirmed that the board is looking for the best alternatives for smooth conduct of matriculation exam as future of students can’t be compromised.

