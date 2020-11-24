BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020 declared at bsf.gov.in, check here

education

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:38 IST

BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday declared the results of the constable recruitment written exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSF recruitment exam can check their results online at bsf.nic.in or bsf.gov.in or jmu.bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment examination for the post of constable (GD) male, female in BSF and CISF through a special recruitment rally in Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh was held on November 8, 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the medical examination test (MET).

How to check BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020:

Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in

Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link that reads, “Latest”

Click on the link that reads, “Result of written examination for the post of CT in BSF and CISF for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and calling of shortlisted candidates for appearing medical examination”

The BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.