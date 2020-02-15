e-paper
BSF Recruitment 2020: 317 vacancies of Constable, SI on offer, apply now

BSF Recruitment 2020: 317 posts of sub- inspector and constable are on offer. Apply now.

education Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu(PTI)
         

Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment of sub- inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. There are a total of 317 vacancies. The application process will be closed after 30 days from the date of publishing of the advertisement.

The advertisement is published in the employment news on February 15. So the last date to apply is March 15. Candidates are advised to apply for the posts soon.

Details of Vacancy:

Hindustantimes

Applicants must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Candidates will have to clear a two- tier examination followed by physical standard test, medical test and/or interview.

Applicants fee for constable post- Rs 200. For SI posts, the fee is Rs 100.

