BSF Recruitment 2020: 317 vacancies of Constable, SI on offer, apply now

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:52 IST

Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment of sub- inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. There are a total of 317 vacancies. The application process will be closed after 30 days from the date of publishing of the advertisement.

The advertisement is published in the employment news on February 15. So the last date to apply is March 15. Candidates are advised to apply for the posts soon.

Details of Vacancy:

Applicants must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Candidates will have to clear a two- tier examination followed by physical standard test, medical test and/or interview.

Applicants fee for constable post- Rs 200. For SI posts, the fee is Rs 100.