BSF SI, Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 317 vacancies

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:36 IST

BSF SI, Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment of sub- inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. There are a total of 317 vacancies. The online application process is going on and will conclude on March 16.

Details of Vacancy:

Vacancy Details of BSF Recruitment 2020

SI (Master)-05

SI (Engine Driver)-09

SI (Workshop)-03

HC (Master)-56

HC (Engine Driver)-68

Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine)-07

Electrician-02

AC Technician-02

Electronics-01

Machinist-01

Carpenter-01

Plumber-02

CT (Crew)-160

Applicants must have passed class 10th exam or equivalent. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Candidates will have to clear a written examination followed by physical standard test, medical test and/or interview.

Applicants fee for constable post- Rs 200. For SI posts, the fee is Rs 100.