e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BSF SI, Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 317 vacancies

BSF SI, Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 317 vacancies

BSF Head Constable, Sub- Inspector Recruitment 2020: Application process for 317 vacancies is going on. Apply before March 16.

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu(PTI)
         

BSF SI, Head Constable Recruitment 2020: Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment of sub- inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. There are a total of 317 vacancies. The online application process is going on and will conclude on March 16.

Details of Vacancy:

Hindustantimes

Vacancy Details of BSF Recruitment 2020

SI (Master)-05

SI (Engine Driver)-09

SI (Workshop)-03

HC (Master)-56

HC (Engine Driver)-68

Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine)-07

Electrician-02

AC Technician-02

Electronics-01

Machinist-01

Carpenter-01

Plumber-02

CT (Crew)-160

Applicants must have passed class 10th exam or equivalent. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Candidates will have to clear a written examination followed by physical standard test, medical test and/or interview.

Applicants fee for constable post- Rs 200. For SI posts, the fee is Rs 100.

tags
top news
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News