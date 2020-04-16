BSSC inter level LDC 2014 mains registration deadline extended till May 3

education

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has further extended the deadline to register for its inter level combined competitive exam (CCE) mains 2014 till May 3 after the nation wide lockdown was extended in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the last date for paying the application fee was March 26 which was extended till April 13 while the last date to apply for March 28 which was extended til April 15, 2020. Now the deadline to pay application fee is extended to May 1 and the last date to register has been extended till May 3.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can register for the main examination. Candidates can register online at bssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 12,041 vacancies under advertisement number 06060114 for the posts of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard and other posts.