e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSSC inter level LDC 2014 mains registration deadline extended till May 3

BSSC inter level LDC 2014 mains registration deadline extended till May 3

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has further extended the deadline to register for its inter level combined competitive exam (CCE) mains 2014 till May 3.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Praful Gangurde)
         

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has further extended the deadline to register for its inter level combined competitive exam (CCE) mains 2014 till May 3 after the nation wide lockdown was extended in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the last date for paying the application fee was March 26 which was extended till April 13 while the last date to apply for March 28 which was extended til April 15, 2020. Now the deadline to pay application fee is extended to May 1 and the last date to register has been extended till May 3.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can register for the main examination. Candidates can register online at bssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 12,041 vacancies under advertisement number 06060114 for the posts of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard and other posts.

top news
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News