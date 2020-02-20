BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 6437 vacancies for medical officers on offer, apply now

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:25 IST

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for a total of 6437 vacancies of medical officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before February 28.

There are a total of 4012 vacancies for general medical officer post, 366 for specialist medical officer (gynecologist), 246 for SMO physician, 126 for radiologist, 367 for SMO general surgery specialist, 100 vacancies for SMO orthopedic and others.

Candidates must have MBBS degree in the respective field to apply for the posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at pariksha.nic.in.

Details of Post:

1. Specialist Medical Officer (Gynecologist) -- 366

2.Specialist Medical Officer (Microbiology) -- 4

3.Specialist Medical Officer (Physician) Post Graduate in Medicine - 246

4.Specialist Medical Officer (Pediatrician) -- 393

5.Specialist Medical Officer (E.N.T. Specialist) -- 95

6.Specialist Medical Officer, (Ophthalmologist) -- 25

7.Specialist Medical Officer (Pathology) - 17

8.Specialist Medical Officer, (Radiologist) Post Graduate in Radiologist -- 126

9.Specialist Medical Officer (Psychiatrist) -- 7

10.Specialist Medical Officer (Anaesthesia) -- 618

11.Specialist medical officer (Dermatologist) -- 61

12. Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgery Specialist) -- 367

13.Specialist Medical Officer (Orthopedic) --100

14.General Medical Officer -- 4012

Age Limit:

UR Male – 37 Years

UR Female – 40 Years

SC/ST – 42 Years

OBC/BC – 40 Years

Application fee:

UR/BC/EWS – Rs. 200/-

SC/ST and OBC – Rs/ 50/-

Female of Bihar Domicile – Rs. 50/-

Click here to check official notifications and apply online