BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 6437 vacancies for medical officers on offer, apply now
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 6437 vacancies of general medical officers and special medical officers have been notified. Application process will end on February 28. Check full details here.education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:25 IST
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for a total of 6437 vacancies of medical officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before February 28.
There are a total of 4012 vacancies for general medical officer post, 366 for specialist medical officer (gynecologist), 246 for SMO physician, 126 for radiologist, 367 for SMO general surgery specialist, 100 vacancies for SMO orthopedic and others.
Candidates must have MBBS degree in the respective field to apply for the posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at pariksha.nic.in.
Details of Post:
1. Specialist Medical Officer (Gynecologist) -- 366
2.Specialist Medical Officer (Microbiology) -- 4
3.Specialist Medical Officer (Physician) Post Graduate in Medicine - 246
4.Specialist Medical Officer (Pediatrician) -- 393
5.Specialist Medical Officer (E.N.T. Specialist) -- 95
6.Specialist Medical Officer, (Ophthalmologist) -- 25
7.Specialist Medical Officer (Pathology) - 17
8.Specialist Medical Officer, (Radiologist) Post Graduate in Radiologist -- 126
9.Specialist Medical Officer (Psychiatrist) -- 7
10.Specialist Medical Officer (Anaesthesia) -- 618
11.Specialist medical officer (Dermatologist) -- 61
12. Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgery Specialist) -- 367
13.Specialist Medical Officer (Orthopedic) --100
14.General Medical Officer -- 4012
Age Limit:
UR Male – 37 Years
UR Female – 40 Years
SC/ST – 42 Years
OBC/BC – 40 Years
Application fee:
UR/BC/EWS – Rs. 200/-
SC/ST and OBC – Rs/ 50/-
Female of Bihar Domicile – Rs. 50/-