BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse recruitment 2020: Counselling schedule out

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:37 IST

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the schedule of counselling for the recruitment of Bihar Staff Nurse (Grade A) 2020. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the schedule for counselling online at pariksha.nic.in.

The first round of counselling will be held between January 21 to February 24 while the second round will be held from April 21 to May 8, 2020. The counselling will be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift session will be held from 10:30 am to 1: 30 pm. The evening shift session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Click here to check full schedule

Candidates are advised to check the date of their counselling according to their registration number provided in the schedule. The Counselling will be held at the Commission’s campus hall. BTSC is conducting the counselling for recruitment of 9130 Staff Nurse vacancies.