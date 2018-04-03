CAG raps UGC over release of funds for women hostels without norms compliance

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) scheme of providing hostel facilities for women was marked by non-adherence to guidelines resulting in release of funds worth over Rs 9 crore without ensuring compliance and delay in construction of projects, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out.

The CAG on Tuesday tabled its report in Parliament.

“The implementation of the scheme by ERO-UGC was marked by non-adherence to the extant scheme guidelines which resulted in release of financial assistance of Rs 9.91 crore without ensuring compliance with the stipulated requirements as well as excess release of Rs 56.11 lakh.

“Delay was endemic at every stage of project approval and execution with delays ranging up to nearly 10 years,” it added.

The CAG said completion of 22 projects was delayed while 31 projects were yet to be completed even after delays ranging over nine years from stipulated date of completion.

“Two hostels created at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore remained unutilised for more than three years,” it added.