CAG Recruitment 2019: Multiple vacancies announced, here’s how to apply

The office of the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of eligible candidates for the Group ‘C’ posts of Auditor/Accountant/Clerk against Sports Quota for the year 2019.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 29, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the job needs to be a sportsman/sportswoman who has represented the nation or state or universities in a sports competition. The recruitment will be made in the following games/sports:

•Cricket (Men)

•Football (Men)

•Hockey (Men)

•Badminton (Men and Women)

•Table Tennis (Men and Women)

Pay Scale:

1.Auditor/Accountant: Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Pre‐revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5200‐20200 with Grade Pay Rs 2800/‐)

2.Clerk: Level 2 in the Pay Matrix (Pre‐revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5200‐20200 with Grade Pay Rs 1900/‐)

Educational Qualification:

1.Auditor/Accountant: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University.

2.Clerk: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University.

Age limit

1.Auditor/Accountant: Between 18 and 27 years.

2.Clerk: Between 18 and 27 years. The crucial date for determining the age limit shall be the last date of receipt of application.

How to Apply:

1.Candidates applying for the posts of Auditor/Accountant and Clerk should submit separate applications.

2.Candidates must attach their recent passport size photograph.

3.Applications must be duly filed in to the concerned Nodal office.

4.Application should be accompanied by attested copies in support of age, educational qualifications, sports certificate and the certificate for reserved category (if applicable).

5.Candidates should give an undertaking in the format specified in Annexure V on the genuineness of certificates furnished by them.

If the candidates failed to furnish any of the above mentioned certificates, his/her candidature will be treated as cancelled without any further appeal thereof.

Selection process

The selection process shall be carried out by the concerned Nodal Office with the help of a Selection Committee constituted for the purpose. All applications and certificates shall be scrutinised and the list of eligible applicants shall be prepared by the Nodal Offices. Final selection will be done on the basis of field trial marks and marks awarded for sports certificates (participation and achievements).

Here’s the direct link to download the official notification released by the CAG.

