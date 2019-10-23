e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

CAT 2019 admit card releases at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

IIM Kozhikode will conduct the computer-based examination of CAT 2019 on November 24, 2019, in two shifts spread across 156 cities.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The result for CAT 2019 will be released tentatively in the second week of January 2020. (Screengrab)
The result for CAT 2019 will be released tentatively in the second week of January 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on Wednesday, released the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, iimcat.ac.in on or before November 24, 2019.

The online application process for CAT 2019 began on August 7, 2019. The last date for the submission of online application was on September 18, 2019. IIM Kozhikode will conduct the computer-based examination of CAT 2019 on November 24, 2019, in two shifts spread across 156 cities. The result for CAT 2019 will be released tentatively in the second week of January 2020.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2019 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

The CAT 2019 selection process includes a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). Performance in the CAT 2019 examination is an important component in the admission process.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:23 IST

tags
top news
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News