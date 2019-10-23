CAT 2019 admit card releases at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:23 IST

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on Wednesday, released the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, iimcat.ac.in on or before November 24, 2019.

The online application process for CAT 2019 began on August 7, 2019. The last date for the submission of online application was on September 18, 2019. IIM Kozhikode will conduct the computer-based examination of CAT 2019 on November 24, 2019, in two shifts spread across 156 cities. The result for CAT 2019 will be released tentatively in the second week of January 2020.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2019 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

The CAT 2019 selection process includes a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). Performance in the CAT 2019 examination is an important component in the admission process.

