e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CAT admit card 2020 to be released today at 5 pm, here’s how to download

CAT admit card 2020 to be released today at 5 pm, here’s how to download

IIM CAT admit card 2020 will be released today at 5 pm. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at iimcat.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM CAT Admit Card 2020
IIM CAT Admit Card 2020(Hindustan Times)
         

CAT 2020 admit card : The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore will on Wednesday release the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards from 5 pm onwards at iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

How to download the CAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2020 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

top news
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: 5% voter turnout recorded till 8am
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: 5% voter turnout recorded till 8am
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Bihar polls underway, PM Modi urges voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines
Bihar polls underway, PM Modi urges voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines
Polling begins peacefully in Bihar assembly election, 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad
Polling begins peacefully in Bihar assembly election, 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for second phase begins; Modi, Rahul to address rallies today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for second phase begins; Modi, Rahul to address rallies today
After five days, Delhi’s air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’
After five days, Delhi’s air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In