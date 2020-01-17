CBSE 10th Social Science Exam 2020: Preparation tips and strategies

education

Considered to be one of the most important subjects in CBSE Class 10, Social Science consists of four parts History, Geography, Economics and Political Science.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 20. The Social Science exam will be held on March 18 between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Social Science, which is a compulsory subject, will see 20 marks of internal assessment, while the remaining 80 will via the written exam.

The course structure of Class 10 Social Science includes History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

The syllabus for the Class X Social Science paper includes

India and the Contemporary World -II

Contemporary India - II

Democratic Politics - II

Understanding Economic Development

Here’s how you can prepare for your Social Science Exam 2020

Be clear about facts: Since Social Science includes subjects like history, civics, and geography, it is necessary to be clear about facts. Separating notes for each chapter could be beneficial.

Practice is key: Practising CBSE sample question papers could help the student get acquainted with the trend of the questions being asked for the exam. It also allows students to check on their speed and improve if required.

Review: Reviewing is important because it allows students to figure out where they are weak. If you are having a hard time memorizing a particular topic, go back to it over and over again till the facts get cleared.

Do not forget to practice map related questions: The Social Science paper of CBSE Class 10 includes locating and labelling for identification. Careful preparation of the map will ensure full marks in the section and help in finishing the paper easily.

Study section- wise: This will allow you to memorise each section better rather than getting confused in trying to memorise all of them together.

Learn the concepts: Understanding these subjects rather than memorizing them will allow students to score better.