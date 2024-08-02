CBSE 12th Compartment result 2024 announced, steps to check marks at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 Compartment or Supplementary examination. Those who have appeared for the test can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, students need to use their roll number, school number, admit card ID and the displayed security pin. CBSE 12th Compartment result 2024 Live Updates CBSE Compartment result for Class 12 announced

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2024

Go to results.cbse.nic.in. Open the Class 12 Supplementary result link given on the home page. Provide your login details. Submit and check the result.

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam was held on July 15 while Class 10th Compartment examinations took place from July 15 to 22. Both examinations were held in single shifts – from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Candidates were given fifteen additional minutes to read the questions in addition to the time allotted to attempt them.

The results of the Class 10 Compartment exam are awaited. It is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The board announced the results of Class 10 and 12 annual examinations declared on May 13. The pass percentage of students in Class 10 was 93.06 per cent and in Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

As informed by the board, a total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, of whom 22,38,827 appeared. Of them, 20,95,467 students passed the exam.

In the Class 12 final exam, 16,33,730 students were registered and 16,21,224 of them appeared. As many as 14,26,420 students passed the test.