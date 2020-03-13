CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2020 analysis

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 14:09 IST

CBSE class 12th economics was conducted on Friday, March 13. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.The theory exam carries 80 marks while the practical exam carries 20 marks.

CBSE Economics Exam Pattern: There are six long answer type questions carrying six marks each, six short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each, 10 short answer questions carrying three marks each and 10 very short answer questions carrying one marks each.

CHANDIGARH

Rajkumar Singh, a student who appeared at GMSSS sector 16 said the paper was easy. “The one mark- questions were very easy. I didn’t find any part of paper very tricky or difficult. Overall the Macro-economics was very easy.” He said he is hopeful of good marks.

(with input from Srishti Jaswal from Chandigarh)