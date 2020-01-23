CBSE 12th Geography Board exam 2020: Preparation tips for the exam

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:23 IST

CBSE Class 12 Geography exam will be held on March 23 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students with a good retaining capacity manage to get high score. On the other hand, many find it difficult due to vast syllabus. Geography paper is divided into two parts – Theory (70 marks) and Practical (30 marks).

Students are putting in the long hours after the announcement of exam schedule. But, only hard work will not yield desired results. One should follow a coherent strategy, too. Here are some of the preparation tips that might help students score good marks in CBSE Class 12 Geography exam.

Important topics: Pay attention to following topics as these carry high weightage. Human activities (10 marks), transport, communication and trade (10 marks), resources and sustainable development (12 marks) and transport, communication and international trade (7 marks).

Maps: Practice maps. Two to four maps are part of the question paper and they carry substantial weightage in terms of marks. Maps are, generally, asked from topics such as transport, communication, trade and international trade.

Thorough reading: Students should read every chapter of the NCERT thoroughly to understand the concept of the subject. Besides, as per reports, from this year CBSE is going to ask objective questions carrying 18 marks.

Make cue cards: Cue cards for important dates, facts and locations are essential. Your answer becomes more effective when you mention exact dates and locations.

Stick to NCERT: Referring to many books will only create confusion. Just stick to NCERT textbook as it contains all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Besides, language used in NCERT is simple.

General tips

Sample and previous years’ question papers: Don’t forget to practice plenty of previous years’ questions and model test papers.

Make own notes: Note making is an art. If you haven’t made notes in an organized manner, you will find it difficult to revise topics a few days before the examination.

Revision: Try to revise every topic more than once before examination as this subject requires you to retain a sea of information.