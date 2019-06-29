CBSE 12th Revaluation / Rechecking Results declared on website. Here’s how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th revaluation and rechecking results on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Candidates who had applied for revaluation and rechecking of their class 12th answer sheets can check their scores online at the official website mentioned above.

Candidates were given time to apply for revaluation between May 24 and 25 with a processing charge of Rs 100.Request for re-evaluation/challenges were accepted only for theory portion .

“In cases where there is change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the mark sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Mark sheet,” an official notice reads.

“Status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post. Decrease even by one mark shall be effected. No appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained,” an official notice issued by CBSE read.

How to check CBSE 12th revaluation result online:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Senior School Examination ( Class XII ) 2019 (Updated after Re-evaluation/Rechecking)

A login page will appear

Key in your Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID and click submit

Your scores will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 09:31 IST