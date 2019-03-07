CBSE Accountancy paper framed wrongly says Chandigarh Class 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 accounts examination for students of commerce, held on Wednesday, was lengthy and two questions worth 14 marks were wrongly framed, students and experts said.

Simon Kaur, a Chandigarh-based accountancy tutor, said, “The paper was as expected but students were not able to complete the exam in given time.”

Pankaj, a student from Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 19, said, “I was not able to complete my paper on time; questions worth 15 marks were left unsolved.”

SPATE OF ERRORS

Students said a question worth six marks from chapter on non-profit organisation was wrongly framed.

In question number 15 where the receipt and payment account was asked to be prepared, the year mentioned was 2018, which caused confusion.

In another question of eight marks from the topic reconstitution of partnership firm, a similar goof up was reported; instead of revaluation account, the realisation account was asked.

Kashish from GMSSS 26 said, “Question number 15 said ‘Balance sheet as on 31st March 2018’, but ideally, for solving the question and preparing the depreciation, it should have been ‘Balance sheet as on March 31, 2017’.”

She said, “When we saw the paper, we were shocked as a question of 6 marks was wrongly framed. There was no internal choice in the question and no correction was offered by CBSE.”

Bharti Bhatia, a tricity-based teacher, said, “If we leave the two questions which were wrongly framed, rest of the paper was moderately difficult. If students studied well, they should be able to score.”

