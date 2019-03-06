CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Question Paper

CBSE conducted Accountancy Exam for Class 12 on March 6, Wednesday. Students in Patna found the paper easy.

“I am very satisfied with the question paper. Every question was asked from within the syllabus and the paper was very good. I found the questions very easy,” said Shivam Kashyap of Patna.

However, some CBSE Class 12 accountancy students complained there were typo error in the question paper. Also the paper was lengthy and confusing.

Student of GD Goenka Public School, Jayti Sahni said, “Paper was lengthy and confusing. There was an error in a question where it was asked to prepare Revaluation Account instead of Realisation Account.”

Sutikshan Singh found the question for 8 marks difficult as well as confusing. He also said that the paper was lengthy. Shivam Goel said “Paper was easy but was a lengthy one. There was misprint in one question which confused us.”

Manish Kriplani, one of their teacher remarked, “The questions of 8 marks and question no. 23 relating to cash flow statement was very lengthy and tricky too.” He also noticed that there is misprint of word Revaluation account instead of Realisation account.”

Check CBSE Accountancy question paper here

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow)

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:52 IST