CBSE Class 12th Accountancy exam analysis : Paper was lengthy and had typo error, say students

CBSE Class 12 accountancy students complained there were typo error in the question paper. Also the paper was lengthy and confusing.

Student of GD Goenka Public School, Jayti Sahni said, “Paper was lengthy and confusing. There was an error in a question where it was asked to prepare Revaluation Account instead of Realisation Account.”

Sutikshan Singh found the question for 8 marks difficult as well as confusing. He also said that the paper was lengthy. Shivam Goel said “Paper was easy but was a lengthy one. There was misprint in one question which confused us.”

Rahul Madhyan said “I was much tensed before the paper but luckily the questions were of average difficulty level.”

Students of Lucknow Public School, South City, coming out of examination hall, huddled together and started discussing the accounts paper. The students and their teacher pointed out there was misprint of word Revaluation account instead of Realisation account.

Most of the students complained of paper being too lengthy and tricky. Though, another examinee, Pragati Shukla happily replied that the paper was impressive combination of straight forward as well as tricky question.”

Overall the paper is of moderate difficulty level with questions of 3 marks quiet easier than 1 mark, they said.

Shivangi Rastogi, a student of Lucknow Public School, said, “There was one printing error as in Dissolution question, it was written to prepare Revaluation but we have to prepare Realisation account.”

Manish Kriplani, one of their teacher remarked, “The questions of 8 marks and question no. 23 relating to cash flow statement was very lengthy and tricky too.” He also noticed that there is misprint of word Revaluation account instead of Realisation account.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:53 IST