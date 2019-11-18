CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2019: 7,71,214 students are participating in first stage of test

education

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:23 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting Aryabhata ‘Ganit’ Challenge 2019 for students of classes 8 to 10. The first stage of the challenge began on Monday November 18 and will continue until November 22, 2019.

Seven Lakh seventy-one thousand two hundred and fourteen (7,71,214) students from 5,457 CBSE affiliated schools are participating in the first stage of ‘Ganit’ Challenge (mathematics competency assessment).

The ‘Ganit’ Challenge is aimed at promoting mathematical competencies needed to face the challenges of the twenty-first Century and promoting joyful learning of mathematics among students.

The Aryabhata test will focus on the extent to which children can apply mathematics to their daily life.

The final stage of the challenge will be held on November 29, wherein three top students from each registered school will take part in a computer based test.

The feedback from the performance of the students in the test will help CBSE to handhold the schools and children in application of mathematics in daily life.