CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Latest updates on Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet shared the CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time yet. The Class 10, 12 results date and time will be announced prior to the announcement of the results. Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examinations can check their results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More

Alternatively, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 44 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, how to check and more.