CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Latest updates on Class 10th, 12th results
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Class 10, 12 results to be announced on cbse.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, direct link and more.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet shared the CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time yet. The Class 10, 12 results date and time will be announced prior to the announcement of the results. Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examinations can check their results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More
Alternatively, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 44 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, how to check and more.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Other mediums to check results
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Once out, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Check past trends
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The CBSE had declared Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13 in 2024.
Likewise, in 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Other websites to check results
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The other websites to check results are cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Steps to check results of Class 10, 12 when announced
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Class 10 or 12 scores when out:
Go to CBSEs official website at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 results 2025 (as required)
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Check your CBSE Class 10th or 12th scorecard displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future needs.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Compartment exam later this year
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: For students who did not do well in the 10th, 12th board exams, the CBSE will conduct a Compartment examination later this year. The board will share the details of the Compartment examination after the board exam results.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: How to check results on DigiLocker when announced?
Open the DigiLocker result page- results.digilocker.gov.in.
Go to the CBSE Class X or XII result tab, as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and view the result.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Login details required to check marks when announced
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The following login details will be required to check CBSE 10th, 12th results-
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Number of candidates registered
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Around 44 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Class 12 exam dates
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Class 10 exam dates
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 results?
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examinations can check their results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Alternatively, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: Not announced
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live: The CBSE Class 10, 12 results date and time have not been announced.