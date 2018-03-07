CBSE Board Exam 2018: Class 12 physics paper evokes mixed response from students across India

The Class 12 physics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education examination evoked a mixed response from students on Wednesday as some said it was “good” and others complained about lengthy and tricky questions.

Most students at Delhi’s Evergreen Senior Secondary School said they were “quite happy” even though they found the paper lengthy but easy.

“The questions tested our analytical skills. Section C had some tricky questions. The numericals were easy,” Evergreen’s Harsha said.

Harsha’s classmate Snigdha shared her views and added that the questions tested the knowledge of basic concepts. Puneeth Tejas, another student from Evergreen, said the questions were mainly from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

Students in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, who were expecting a tougher paper, said they were happy with the questions. Ankur, a student of SGRR School Race Course, said he “personally had a good time answering it.”

“The difficulty level of the question paper was average,” Iram, another student of SGRR School, said.

In Bihar’s Patna, Anvay Rai of DAV School said the numerical section was tough and questions from derivation were “very moderate” but most of them were “direct.”

“I had seen the pattern of questions asked in 2016 and 2017. The questions were tough in 2017 but it was easy this year. I found the questions on magnetism a bit difficult but the overall questions were easy,” Vaishnavi of Holy Mission School said.

Harsh Vardhan of DAV School in Khagaul too found the questions easier than last year’s.

“I had prepared for the toughest questions but the questions asked were way too easy. I solved the paper half an hour before time,” he said.

Astha Singh, a student at Allahabad’s Gangagurukulam School, said the question paper was balanced and easy.

“Diagram based questions were scoring while value based questions like on electrostatic were easy to answer,” she added.

Shivansh Tripathi, another examinee, said questions like that on the transistor and band energy were scoring. “The 70 marks question paper was scoring and an average student will have performed well,” he said.

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal found the paper of “medium” difficulty level but most of them said it was long with some tricky short questions.

“The paper was primarily conceptual. I will not say it was that easy,” Ali Zeeshan, a student of Campion School Bhopal, said.

“The paper was medium in difficulty. There were thinking type questions,” Piyush Tiwari, another student of Campion School, added.

Anushka Dixit from Sagar Public School in the city said that questions related to optics were difficult but “overall the paper was OK”. Dixit’s classmate Shivani Tiwari said many three-marks questions were very tricky.

Students of CBSE board Class 12 coming out after appearing in their physics paper at Cathedral school in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“The paper was conceptual and took time to comprehend at times,” she said.

“The paper was lengthy. I think many students didn’t get time to complete the whole paper,” Shivam Pandey from SP School said.

A student of Kolkata’s Future Campus, who did not wish to be named, said for him the questions were moderate. “However, it was quite lengthy and I was unable to complete my paper within time,” he added.

For students in Lucknow, the physics paper was a “tough nut to crack”. Barring a few, most of them called it a tricky paper and a few blamed the exam date sheet, saying there should have been more gap between the English and physics exams.

“It was a bad day for us. The paper was too much tricky to handle. It left us all bowled,” Mahima Rai, a student of Awadh Collegiate in Daroga Kheda, said.

She said the paper was too lengthy and many of the students couldn’t attempt all the questions.

“The five marks section that is generally short and scoring was too lengthy this time and the three marks section was also equally time-consuming,” Rai added.

Mansha Khan, another student, echoed the same concerns and said there was nothing from NCERT and one or two questions were even out of syllabus.

“There was only one day gap between English and physics exam that is totally illogical. In just one day gap we couldn’t even revise thus resulting in the bad performance,” another student said.

Teachers speak

Most teachers said the questions were according to the syllabus and that the board prepares the papers keeping below average, average and intelligent students.

“Today’s paper was a good one without any major difficulty,” Chhaya Khanna, principal of Scholar’s Home School in Dehradun, said.

Virendra Tyagi, a physics teacher at Evergreen Sr Sec School, said the paper this year was comparatively easier than the those of the last three to four years.

“Most of it is NCERT based. Numericals were easy and questions containing 2-3 marks were slightly tricky,” Tyagi added.

Jitendra Yadav, a physics teacher at Allahabad’s Gangagurukulam School said, the paper was in accordance with the pattern prescribed by the board and most his students answered almost all the questions.

“Almost all topics were covered besides diagram based questions were also scoring for students on topics such as wave optics and ray optics, current electricity, reflecting and refracting, etc,” he added.

Sashikant Srivastava, another physics teacher at Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, said students did not have any problem as questions on the similar pattern were asked in the two pre-board exams held in the January and February.

The vice-principal of Kolkata’s South Point High School, Joydeb Ghosh, said that out of the 70 marks, questions for 50 marks conformed to the NCERT level.

“However, for remaining 20 marks, what I feel, the level was conceptual and out of the NCERT proforma. So some students faced difficulties in completing the examination in time,” Ghosh added.

Anil Thakur, a physics teacher in Patna, said that the questions were direct but some sections were too lengthy.

“But I guess my students will probably score above 85%,” Thakur said.

Amit Kumar Sharma, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bhopal, also said most of his students found the paper lengthy with some tricky questions.

“It depends on your preparation. If you are well prepared, you don’t find it difficult,” he said.



(With inputs from Heena Kausar in Delhi, Nihi Sharma in Dehradun, Nandini in Patna, Kenneth John in Allahabad, Neeraj Santoshi in Bhopal and Sumanta Ray Chaudhuri in Kolkata and Oliver Fredrick in Lucknow)