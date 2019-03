The annual examination for Class 10 (core subjects) of the Central Board of Secondary Education will commence today with the English paper. The examinations for Class 10 began on February 21 with vocational subjects, and will conclude on March 29 with the social science paper.

The board has made all necessary arrangements and even written to parents and students to follow instructions issued by the board.

Students must report at the examination centres latest by 9.45am. The board has mandated that no candidate will be allowed entry after 10am.

Instructions from CBSE further read, “For enabling proper identification and to avoid delay in checking at entry, regular students must be in school uniform, and private candidates should prefer light clothes.”

No communication devices or similar gadgets are permitted.

Instructions read, “It has been noticed in the past that certain unscrupulous elements spread rumours by posting fake messages on social media platforms, with the intention of spreading confusion and panic among students, parents, schools, and the public. The persons involved in such activities are warned and advised to restrain themselves from such activities. In case any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate necessary action as per provisions of the law will be taken.”

Guidelines to Schools

Schools should not open the sealed question paper envelopes before the prescribed time.

The responsibility of the safety of the question paper packets is on the shoulders of the superintendents of the centres.

No packet of question paper should be opened before

9.45 am on the day of the exam.

All centre superintendents should download the CMTM-CS app on their registered mobile numbers.

The app has been launched to keep a check on cases of cheating and paper leaks.

Superintendents should provide all information as required on the app for all CBSE examinations in their schools.

(With inputs from Chandigarh and Gurugram reporters)

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 07:29 IST