Boards 2019: CBSE issues instructions to students, parents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued instructions to students and their parents urging them to be careful against any kind fake information spread on social media.

The CBSE said that the board has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations which commenced on February 15, 2019. The board has also directed students and parents to follow some instructions.

Here are some of the important instructions given by the CBSE:

a) Students must visit the examination centre before the exam, so that they reach on time on the examination day.

b) They should keep in mind traffic, weather conditions and distance before leaving for the exam venue. They must reach latest by 9.45am.

c) No candidate will be allowed entry after 10am.

d) Regular students must be in school uniform, and private candidates should prefer light clothes to avoid delay in checking.

e) Candidates should carry only items allowed inside the examination centres (as given in the admit card).

f) No communication devices and other similar gadgets should be carried to the examination centre.

g) The board has warned unscrupulous elements against spreading rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on YouTube, Face Book, twitter and other Social Media platforms. The board said that it will take strict action as per provisions of law against such people.

The Board also urged the public to cooperate with the board for the smooth conduct of the exams.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 19:04 IST