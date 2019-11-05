CBSE Board Exam 2020: Correction window for class 10, 12 applications open till November 11

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:02 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the link for the correction process in the application forms of candidates of class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. The list of candidates (LOC) was submitted till September 30, 2019 after which some schools had requested CBSE to allow corrections in the applications.

CBSE will accept corrections in the application forms of candidates from November 4 to 11, 2019.

“It was desired from the schools that candidates’ data uploaded in LOC should be 100% correct. However, after last date of submission of the LOC, many schools have requested for correction in data,” the CBSE official notification reads.

Schools can make corrections in all fields. Complete change of names will not be allowed. Only corrections in the name can be accepted.

Print out of the corrections made, duly authenticated by the head of school has to be sent to the concerned regional office of CBSE which should reach before November 20.

