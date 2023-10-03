CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10 Social Science sample paper details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 15, 2024. Detailed schedules of the exams are awaited. As informed by the board before, these exams will likely to end by April 10. CBSE Affiliation 2022 registration date extended, check schedule, details here

CBSE date sheets will be issued on cbse.nic.in.

The board has released sample question papers and marking scheme of board exams 2024 . These are available on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in.

These are the details of the Class 10 Social Science theory sample paper and marking scheme:

Time allotted: 3 hours

Maximum marks: 80

There are six sections in the sample question paper – A, B, C, D, E and F – and a total of 37 questions. All questions are compulsory.

Section A , which is questions 1 to 20, contains MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B or questions 21 to 24 are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 40 words.

Section C (Q.25to Q.29) has short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words.

Section D contains questions 30 to 33 (long answer type questions) carrying 5 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 120 words.

Section-E - questions from 34 to 36 – are case based questions with three sub questions and carries 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

Section F or question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

While there is no overall choice in the question paper, internal choices have been provided in a few questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science marking scheme.

