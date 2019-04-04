CBSE Board Results 2019 will not be declared on April 10! Fake notice circulating on Whatsapp, confirms official

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not declare the Board exam results on April 10. A fake notice has been circulated on Whatsapp claiming that the CBSE 12th board results will be declared on April 10.

The notice reads, “As per previous years, this year also CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of NIC and Department of Information Technology. The students can access their results through the following websites.”

It further reads, “The school will automatically get their entire school results on email ID’s already registered with the Board. The result will not be available on Board premises and public are advised not to visit the office for collection of results. The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website shortly.”

The fake notice also has a signature of Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examination.

Students were anxious and confused if the message if true or fake. When HT contacted the board, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE exam controller said that the notice is completely fake and the Board has not declared the dates of result yet.

However, it is expected that the results will be declared in the first- second week of May. Candidates are advised to follow latest updates only on the official website of CBSE. Unless the information is put up on the CBSE website, candidates should not believe it.

CBSE Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and is concluding on April 4 while for class 10 the exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:58 IST