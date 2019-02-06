CBSE Boards 2019: Major changes this year, here’s what’s new

CBSE Boards 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) admit cards have been released for class 10 and 12 for private as well as the regular candidates. The class 10 board exams 2019 will begin from February 22 while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15.

Students should collect their admit cards from their schools and make sure that the admit card has signature of school principal.

This year, CBSE has included additional information on the admit card for classes 10 and 12. Earlier, the admit card used to have only the roll number, date of birth, candidate name and exam name. From this year, CBSE has included additional information such as category of PwD students and exemptions provided to the candidates.

Candidates under the PwD are advised to check their admit card and confirm if the exemptions requested have been specified in their admit cards. The code for exemptions provided include:

S = Scribe

E = Extra Time

A = Assistive Device

L = Large Font

P = Adult Prompter

If the student does not have these mentioned in the admit card, candidates should contact their school principal and get it rectified.

