CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards released for regular, private candidates, check instructions and other details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the download link for Class 10 and 12 board exams admit card. Schools are now able to download admit card for their students online.

Students cannot download their admit cards on their own. Only the school authority can login with their own ID and password and download it for their students (regular).

Private candidates can download their admit card now from the CBSE websites.

Candidates should make sure that the CBSE admit card they are receiving from schools should have signature of school principal as well as their own signature.

Schools that are fixed as CBSE exam centres will also get their centre materials in respect of candidates appearing from their centres. The centre material can be downloaded from the link.

Abha Choudhary, a teacher of Notre Dame Academy, Patna said, “The principal will download the admit cards and will distribute it among the students on a respective dates as decided by the school.”

The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15, 2019 for Class 12 and for Class 10 the board exam will begin from February 21.

After collecting admit cards from schools, students should check for the following details:

Exam roll number

Date of birth (only for class 10 students)

Name of examination

Candidate’s name

Mother’s name

Father’s/Guardian’s name

Name of examination centre

Category of PwD

Exemptions provided

Admit Card ID

Subjects with date of exam

Click here to check the official notice of CBSE Admit Card download.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:03 IST