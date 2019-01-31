CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards released for regular, private candidates, check instructions and other details here
CBSE admit card for Class 10 and 12 for regular and private candidates released at cbse.nic.in. Check how to download and other instructions here.education Updated: Jan 31, 2019 14:04 IST
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the download link for Class 10 and 12 board exams admit card. Schools are now able to download admit card for their students online.
Students cannot download their admit cards on their own. Only the school authority can login with their own ID and password and download it for their students (regular).
Private candidates can download their admit card now from the CBSE websites.
Candidates should make sure that the CBSE admit card they are receiving from schools should have signature of school principal as well as their own signature.
Schools that are fixed as CBSE exam centres will also get their centre materials in respect of candidates appearing from their centres. The centre material can be downloaded from the link.
Abha Choudhary, a teacher of Notre Dame Academy, Patna said, “The principal will download the admit cards and will distribute it among the students on a respective dates as decided by the school.”
The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15, 2019 for Class 12 and for Class 10 the board exam will begin from February 21.
After collecting admit cards from schools, students should check for the following details:
Exam roll number
Date of birth (only for class 10 students)
Name of examination
Candidate’s name
Mother’s name
Father’s/Guardian’s name
Name of examination centre
Category of PwD
Exemptions provided
Admit Card ID
Subjects with date of exam
Click here to check the official notice of CBSE Admit Card download.
First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:03 IST