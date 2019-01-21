CBSE 2019 admit card released for Class 10, 12 private candidates, here’s how to download
CBSE 2019 Class 10th, 12th private candidate admit card released. Updated: Jan 21, 2019
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for the candidates who will appear in the CBSE board exams in private mode for the class 10 and class 12. Candidates can download their admit cards from its official website https://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx
The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15, 2019 for Class 12 and for Class 10 the board exam will begin from February 21.
CBSE 2019 Board Exam Admit Card for Private Candidates: Here’s how to download
Visit the official website of CBSEOnline Application for Private Candidate for Examination Main, 2019
Select the region you have applied from
There will be two options- Delhi region and other regions
Your can search by your previous roll number and year, name or application number
If you chose to search by name, also fill in your mother’s name and father’s name
Click on ‘Proceed’
Your admit card will be displayed
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:35 IST