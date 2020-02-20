CBSE Boards 2020: Don’t keep your nose buried in books, take some time off, says previous year topper

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:37 IST

Prerna Sandhir from Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, who scored 98.4% in class 10, from talks about how she aced the board exams with ease.

Tell us about your revision plan

I devoted most of my time to math and science as these subjects require a lot of practice and to social studies as it has a vast syllabus .

The toughest subject?

Social studies was tough because of its many layers to it and one gets tired of memorising dates and figures, so I needed more time for studies .

Your preparation strategy?

My key strategy was to fix time for each and every subject and if there was a lag I used to cover it up the next day. I did not let things pile up for the last moment . For English particularly, I used to summarise key points and highlight important words.

Suggest some stress busters for students writing the boards this time ?

In my case I used to paint a lot. Art for me was the stress buster.

How many hours a day did you study?

About six hours daily with breaks in between. But as the exams approached I had to spend 10 hours daily to cover everything.

Any relaxation tips?

Just try to take break after every two to three hours. Eat well and maintain a routine. Don’t keep your nose buried in books, give yourself some time off. You can also take naps in between but not for too long.

Did social media affect your lifestyle in any form?

I used to stay away from social media, but sometimes I used WhatsApp for sharing notes.