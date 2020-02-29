CBSE exams in northeast Delhi to be held as scheduled from March 2: Official

education

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:45 IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams in northeast Delhi will be held as scheduled from March 2, an official said on Saturday.

“The board has filed affidavit in Delhi High Court and the court has directed Delhi Police and the Delhi govt to ensure safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas”, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said.