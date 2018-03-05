CBSE Class 10 Boards: Prioritise revision of social science too

Many city students are focusing on science and mathematics for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examinations, but teachers and counsellors suggest they also take time out to revise social science. It has a vast syllabus and giving the subject constant attention will help them complete their revision before the papers start.

So how should you plan your social science revision?

Students still have time to prepare for the exam, which is slated for March 22. Dheerja, social science teacher at the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, says since Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) has been done away with students will have to cover the full syllabus. Under CCE exams were staggered through the year – into formative tests four times a year and summative tests twice a year.

A high score will add to a good total score

“Students can solve sample papers to boost their confidence,” says Anjali Kapoor, vice principal, Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Sector 40.

Dheerja says, “Students are anxious mostly about history as it takes a lot to remember events and dates. Many feel that geography is still easier. My suggestion to them is always to make point wise notes and revise them well. They need to create their own notes for short summaries of events for a quick read one day before the exam.”

It’s simple. “The most important thing for scoring well in social science is to study the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books. Reading each and every chapter is important as all the parts have been given equal weightage,” she adds.

Dheerja, who has also been empanelled as counsellor to students for the board exams by the education department, Chandigarh, says that she has been getting calls from students in and outside the city and even from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

To score well, as all other subject experts say, start with what you easily understand, and then go tackle the difficult topics.

“Start preparing for the one-mark questions. Economics is slightly easy, so cover that before you touch your history books,” advises Dheerja.

Once you’re on to history, study Indian Freedom Movement well as it was covered at length in the Class 8 syllabus and will be easy to remember. Afterwards study the other topics in history, she adds.

This GMSSS teacher has advice for parents too – Do not pressurise your children, talk to them and ensure they stay calm.