CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper analysis: Ludhiana students find mathematics paper lengthy

CBSE 2019 Class 10 Maths paper analysis: Students of Ludhiana found the paper lengthy. However, the subject teachers said that the paper was balanced and nothing was out of syllabus.

education Updated: Mar 08, 2019 08:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
CBSE 2019 Class 10: Students coming out after appearing in class 10th exam of CBSE Board at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 07, 2019(Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times)

As many as 10,000 Class 10 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) appeared for the mathematics examination at 28 centres in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The students found the one-mark questions in the paper lengthy and tricky.

However, the subject teachers said that the paper was balanced and nothing was out of syllabus.

Alisha Sharma, a Class 10 student of Atam Devki Niketan School, said, “I took a lot of time to solve the one-mark questions as they were confusing. In the last half an hour, I attempted three questions and was not able to revise the paper.”

Another student of Class 10, Gagandeep Singh, said, “I attempted the six marks questions first and in the end I spent around 35 minutes to answer the one-mark questions. Despite my attempt to complete the paper, I left two questions due to shortage of time.”

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 07:58 IST

