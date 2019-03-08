CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper analysis: Ludhiana students find mathematics paper lengthy

As many as 10,000 Class 10 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) appeared for the mathematics examination at 28 centres in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The students found the one-mark questions in the paper lengthy and tricky.

However, the subject teachers said that the paper was balanced and nothing was out of syllabus.

Alisha Sharma, a Class 10 student of Atam Devki Niketan School, said, “I took a lot of time to solve the one-mark questions as they were confusing. In the last half an hour, I attempted three questions and was not able to revise the paper.”

Another student of Class 10, Gagandeep Singh, said, “I attempted the six marks questions first and in the end I spent around 35 minutes to answer the one-mark questions. Despite my attempt to complete the paper, I left two questions due to shortage of time.”

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 07:58 IST