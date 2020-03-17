CBSE Class 10th social science exam 2020: Last minute tips and tricks

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:49 IST

Social Science is a subject which requires CBSE Class 10 candidates to remember lots of things. It covers four subjects – History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam is slated to be held on March 18. Students must be giving a finishing touch to their preparations as the exam is just a day away.

Here are some last minute hacks

Map: Map is a scoring section and students should try to locate important places of history and geography correctly. This falls in Section D of the paper where students are asked questions like mark the city where JallianwalaBagh massacre took place.

Important dates, events and places: This may prove to be the X-factor in your answers, helping fetch more marks. Questions related to dates, events and places are also asked in the one mark section.

Paper presentation: It is an art, and if you are good at it you are more likely to get good marks. Sometimes, students fail to present their answers in an impressive manner and despite mentioning all the details lose some marks. Write in neat handwriting and underline important points in your answer with a black pen.

Exam pattern: Before appearing for the test, have a look at exam pattern. This approach will give you a rough idea about how much time you should devote to each section.

The paper carries four sections – Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. Section A carries questions having one mark weightage, while all the questions in Section B carries three marks each. Section C and Section D comprise questions containing five marks each.

Don’t leave any question: Teachers and other experts every year advise students to not leave any question in the exam. Even if you remember only a few things about any topic, mention it in your answer. If you skip any question, you will get a zero marks and your overall score will dip.