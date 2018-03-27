CBSE Class 12 biology exam: Bhopal students say paper was easy, will score well

Students, who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 biology paper in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Tuesday, said the questions were easy as compared to last year and that they completed it on time.

St Francis School student Rubiya Siddiqui said she did not expect the questions to be “that easy” in the board examination.

“Every question was from NCERT books. I concentrated on the NCERT books and I am definitely expecting good marks,” she added.

“Except physics, I didn’t find any question papers difficult. Today, the questions and diagrams were so easy to attempt,” Sujata Saxena, a student of Rajeev Gandhi School, said.

Saxena’s teacher PK Pathak said the paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level.

“Even an average student can score good marks. Maximum numbers of students completed the exam before time.”

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal)