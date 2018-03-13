CBSE Class 12 chemistry paper 2018: Students give mixed reactions to questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 chemistry examination on Tuesday. Here are the initial reactions from students who appeared in the exam:

Dehradun

Dushyant Kumar, a student at Vivekananda School in Dehradun, said, “The paper was easy. The questions were straight forward and not tricky.”

Another student Sumit of the same school said, “Chemistry was one technical subject I was afraid of, but the question paper was good. The difficulty level was not high and someone who has studied the subject won’t have issues in solving it.”

Bhopal

Bal Bharti School student Preeti Vishwakarma said, “The chemistry exam paper was not a straight one. I found difficulty in solving numerical questions.”

St Francis School student Anmol Dogra said, “The paper was a bit difficult. However, it was not a lengthy. Most of the students completed the questions before time.”

Neeta Chaturvedi, chemistry teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya no 1, said, “It is easy to pass the exam but it is hard to score well as organic chemistry and numerical questions were quite tricky to solve.”

(With inputs from Nihi Sharma in Dehradun and Shruti Tomar in Bhopal.)