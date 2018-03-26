CBSE Class 12 economics paper analysis: How students across India reacted after the exam

Students said on Monday the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 economics paper had some tricky questions but overall the paper was scoring and that they completed it on time.

Lucknow

Students in Lucknow found the economics paper “based on concepts” and one that required “core knowledge” of the subject.

They said the difficulty level of the paper was moderate and that it scoring in most of the sections. Questions carrying one mark were tricky and the long answer questions were direct, they added.

Mann Agarwal and Mann Awasthi of GD Goenka Public School said the paper was easy. “We attempted all questions and did complete the paper in time,” they added.

“The questions were average except a few tricky ones. Doubtful over a one mark question otherwise a cent percent score is expected,” Adhya Aren of the same school said.

Nikhil Vasishth of City International School also said the paper was average and that he was satisfied with his answers. According to Akhil, the paper was average and he was able to finish his paper well before time.

“All those who were regular with the subject would have been able to solve the paper in a better way,” Nikhil said.

“As per teachers guidance, I managed to solve the paper and tried to give my 100%,” Zaid said.

“The paper was as it should be. For hard workers, it was a treat to eyes but few questions were tricky. It was not lengthy at all,” Dhruv another student of CIS, said.

Sugandha Singh, an economics teacher at City International School, said the numerical questions related to the macro portion was tricky but manageable.

Bhopal

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s capital said some questions were tricky but overall the paper was easy and they expect to score well.

Insa Ahmad of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 said she found the paper easy and short. “I completed it before time,” she added.

“Some questions in the second section were tricky but overall the paper was easy. I am expecting a good score in the exam,” Ankita Malviya, a Green Valley Public School student, said.

Bank Officers’ Public Higher Secondary School’s Harsh Sharma said a few questions were difficult and tricky and that it was a “real test for students”.

“I am happy because I did a thorough study and answered all the questions,” he added.

Allahabad

Rupa Chakravorty, a teacher of economics at Gangagurukulam School, said the paper was balanced and easier than expected. She said that her students were a bit relaxed because this year 20 marks were allocated to practical exam and 80 marks to the theory section for the first time.

“The paper divided into two parts, including macro and micro economics, and was well prepared and in accordance to syllabus. The numerical part was not as tough as given in two pre-board exams (by the school). Questions on Reserve Bank, indifferent curve, market policy, etc were also easy to answer,” Chakravorty added.

Alpona Dey, principal of the school and an economics teacher, said four questions of one marks each besides questions pertaining to aggregate demand, national income, market form, producer and consumer equilibrium carrying six marks each were easy and scoring.

Patna

Students and teachers in Bihar’s capital said the paper was easier than last year’s and that a few questions from the macro economics section were “a bit difficult”.

Niloo, a teacher at Notre Dame Academy, said that it was a balanced paper overall.

Dehradun

In Dehradun, students of Scholar’s Home School said the questions were “simple and easy”. “So far, it was the easiest question paper. I hope to secure the best,” Scholar’s Home School’s Akshi Chhetri said.

Chhetri’s schoolmate Sakshi said they were extremely happy to “receive such a good paper”.

Their principal, Chhaya Khanna, said the question paper was simple and that the students’ response was good.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Shruti Tomar in Bhopal, Kenneth John in Allahabad, Nandini in Patna and Nihi Sharma in Dehradun)