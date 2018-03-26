CBSE Class 12 economics paper: Easy paper but tricky questions, say Bhopal students

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, who appeared for the Class 12 economics examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday, said some questions were tricky but overall the paper was easy and they expect to score well.

Insa Ahmad of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 said she found the paper easy and short.

“I completed it before time,” she added.

“Some questions in the second section were tricky but overall the paper was easy. I am expecting a good score in the exam,” Ankita Malviya, a Green Valley Public School student, said.

Bank Officers’ Public Higher Secondary School’s Harsh Sharma said a few questions were difficult and tricky and that it was a “real test for students.

“I am happy because I did a thorough study and answered all the questions,” he added.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.

(with inputs from Mujeeb Faruqui)