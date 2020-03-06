CBSE Class 12 exam 2020: 98% students appeared for exam in northeast Delhi

education

More than 98 per cent students appeared for Class XII exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi on Friday, a CBSE official said.

There were 2,698 centres for 1,99,763 registered candidates for the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) Class XII Political Science exam in India, including entire Delhi, and foreign countries.

“It is encouraging to note that more than 98 per cent students appeared in the exam from northeast Delhi,” the official said.

CBSE Class X exam for Elements of Business was also held smoothly at 60 centres, the official added.