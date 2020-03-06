e-paper
CBSE Class 12 exam 2020: 98% students appeared for exam in northeast Delhi

CBSE Class 12 exam 2020: There were 2,698 centres for 1,99,763 registered candidates for the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) Class XII Political Science exam in India.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
More than 98 per cent students appeared for Class XII exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi on Friday, a CBSE official said.

There were 2,698 centres for 1,99,763 registered candidates for the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) Class XII Political Science exam in India, including entire Delhi, and foreign countries.

“It is encouraging to note that more than 98 per cent students appeared in the exam from northeast Delhi,” the official said.

CBSE Class X exam for Elements of Business was also held smoothly at 60 centres, the official added.

