CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 board exams from July 1 to 15

education

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:36 IST

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination from July 1 to 15 as an attempt to conduct all tests before the commencement of the JEE and NEET exams.

The HRD ministry has already announced that JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.

“We want to give students a ten-day window before we commence the exams. It is unlikely that exams will happen in May. So, the plan is to complete the process in the two months of June and July. The exams should be over by the first half of July,” said a government official, who did not wish to be named.

Another official said like he had announced the JEE and NEET dates, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will make the final announcement. It is likely that the exams will happen in July, said the official.

The CBSE Class X exams have been suspended for 2020 in the subjects where they have not been conducted, although students from North East Delhi, who missed exams that other students have already appeared in, will have to appear for these, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday when he interacted with students on their concerns.

However, CBSE will conduct Class XII board exams in 12 subjects, with the schedule for these, and also the pending Class X exams being announced shortly. Officials say order CBSE to go ahead on the evaluation of answer-sheets is expected soon. Students in North East Delhi missed some Class X exams on account of communal riots in the area.

The engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while the medical entrance test NEET will be conducted on July 26, the minister added. The two crucial exams, and also the Class X and Class XII exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.