Home / Education / CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board exam 2020: Important tips for the exam

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board exam 2020: Important tips for the exam

The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to March 30. CBSE class 12 Sociology exam is divided into two parts – Theory (80 marks) and Practical (20 marks).

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preparation tips for CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board exam.
Preparation tips for CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board exam.(Unsplash )
         

Sociology is a subject which focuses on society. CBSE class 12 Sociology exam 2020 will be conducted on March 30.

The exam is two months away and students are left with ample time to revise their whole syllabus. Here are some tips that might prove helpful.

Focus topics: Social Institutions-Continuity and Change, Challenges of Cultural Diversity, Market as a Social Institution, The Story of Indian Democracy, Globalization and Social Change and Mass Media and Communications.

Thorough Reading: Students should read all the chapters of NCERT textbooks several times. It will help them understand the concepts and score good marks in the passage question.

Newspapers: If you read any newspaper carefully, you will be able to cite examples from daily life while writing answers. Quoting figures and recent incidents will make your answer more effective.

Stick to NCERT: Don’t go for too much reference material, instead focus on the NCERT textbooks as it has all the topics asked in the CBSE class 12 sociology exam. Previous question papers: Go through the previous years’ question papers and analyse which topics hold more importance. Practice previous years’ papers to develop the habit of solving the questions fast.

Make your own notes: Prepare neat and organised notes, so that you don’t take a lot of time during revision. If notes are not organised, you will waste time finding important topics. It is not considered a good practice to revise everything from books just before the exam.

