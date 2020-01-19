e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket released at cbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket released at cbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

As per the examination schedule released on January 17, class 12th board examination will be conducted from February 22 to March 30, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket.
CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket. (Getty image)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the hall ticket for class 12th board examination on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website to check download the admit card for class 12th students.

As per the examination schedule released on January 17, class 12th board examination will be conducted from February 22 to March 30, 2020. Students appearing the examination are advised to bring their hall tickets to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket.

How to download the CBSE class 12th hall ticket:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card and school LOC for Board exam 2020’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the monitor.

