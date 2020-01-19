CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket released at cbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:53 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the hall ticket for class 12th board examination on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website to check download the admit card for class 12th students.

As per the examination schedule released on January 17, class 12th board examination will be conducted from February 22 to March 30, 2020. Students appearing the examination are advised to bring their hall tickets to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the CBSE class 12th board exam 2020 hall ticket.

How to download the CBSE class 12th hall ticket:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card and school LOC for Board exam 2020’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the monitor.