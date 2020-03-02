CBSE CTET 2020: Date to apply for exam extended further, read details

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:40 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, March 2, further extended the last date to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020.

The last date to register for the exam has been extended to 11.59 pm on March 9 from March 2 and the last date to pay the fees has been extended till 3.30pm on March 13. This is the second time that the date has been extended. In the first released notification the last date to apply was February 24.

CBSE said on Monday, that the delay has been caused due to some administrative reason.

The final verification of payment of fee can be done till 3.30pm on March 16. The facility of online correction will be available from March 17 to March 24 on CTET website.

If confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fee, the candidates should approach the Deputy Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10am and 5pm from March 17 to March 24 along with the proof of payment of fee ie copy of E-Challan, if payment was made through E-Challan.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 5, 2020. The test will be conducted in 112 cities across the country.

Aspirants should read the information bulletin properly before applying.

Visit the official CTET website at www.ctet.nic.in to apply online.