CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

CBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet: The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: May 18, 2020 14:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the revised datesheet for the remaining class 10th and 12th board exams.

The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.

CBSE class 10 board exam North east Delhi students datesheet: 

CBSE class 12 board exam datesheet: 

Earlier, in a tweet, the HRD Minister had said that due to the current situation, the CBSE will conduct board examinations for only 29 main subjects which are required for promotion and crucial for admissions to the next session.

CBSE Class 10 board exams:

1. To be conducted for North East Delhi: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

CBSE Class 12 board exams:

1. To be conducted for the whole of India: Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, and Bio-Technology.

2. To be conducted for North East Delhi: English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, English Elective - N, English Elective -C, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

