CBSE exam begins, 3.2 Lakh students to appear from Patna zone

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 09:36 IST

The annual examination for Class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start in the state from Saturday.

The examination will start with vocational subjects. Examination for core subjects, however, will begin from February 22 for Class 12 and February 25 for Class 10. Psychology will be the first core subject for Class 12 students, while Class 10 students will have to appear for English.

A total of 3.2 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 from Patna zone (comprising Bihar and Jharkhand) are likely to appear in the CBSE exam this year.

In Bihar alone, a total of 55,000 students will appear for Class 12, while 1.4 lakh students will appear for Class 10 exams to be held across 272 centres in the state.

Students and parents can find correct location of examination centre by using ‘Exam Centre Locator App’ available on android phones.

CBSE has also issued some important instructions for the candidates appearing in the exams.

As per the notification issued, “It is mandatory for candidates to wear school uniform. Students should carry their school identity card and CBSE admit card. Students must reach the examination centre by 9:45 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10 am. Students are allowed to carry a pen and necessary stationary items in a transparent bag. No written material, mobile phones, wallet, smart watches or electronic gadgets are allowed inside the examination hall.”

Highlights:

The big day has arrived

A total of 3.2 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 from Patna zone are likely to appear in the exam this year

Examination of vocational subjects to begin from Saturday

Examination of core subjects for Class 12 to begin from February 22

Examination of core subjects for Class 10 to begin from February 25

Number of students appearing for class 10: 1.4 lakh

Number of students appearing for class 12: 55 thousand

Total exam centres across Bihar: 272

First core subject for Class 12: Psychology

First core subject for Class 10: English

Important instructions for students

School uniform mandatory

School identity card and CBSE admit card mandatory

Students must reach the examination centre by 9:45 am.

No student will be allowed to enter after 10 am.

Students are allowed to carry a pen and necessary stationary items in a transparent bag.

No written material, mobile phones, wallet, smart watches or electronic gadgets are allowed inside the examination hall.

Students and parents can find correct location of examination centre by using ‘Exam Centre Locator’