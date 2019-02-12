CBSE exams 2019 to be student- friendly, board holds meeting of stakeholders for its smooth functioning

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) held a meeting of all stakeholders before commencing of board examinations of Classes 10 and 12, here on Monday.

As many as 150 principals and heads of the examinations, centre superintendents, and officials from the UT education department, participated in the meeting.

The meeting was convened by S Dharini Arun, thenew regional officer of CBSE, Chandigarh.

District education officer (DEO) Anujit Kaur and deputy district education officer, Monica Maini, were also present during the meeting.

The DEO said, “It was a very good gesture on the part of the CBSE that it has guided the examiners and the centre superintendents for the smooth functioning of the examination to prevent any mistake.”

She said, “The CBSE has also asked them to take extra care while conducting the examination.”

The meeting was held at Delhi Public School (DPS), Chandigarh, as DPS principal Reema Deewan is the city coordinator of the CBSE Board Examination 2018-2019 session.

The instructions were webcasted from CBSE, Delhi, for entire country and it was shown in DPS.

Reema Deewan said, “The meeting was an excellent initiative by the CBSE to ensure that exams are conducted in a fine manner. In the meeting, around 150 stakeholders participated for a detailed discussion on how to make exams students friendly”

CBSE new regional director was not available for comments, however, sources privy to the developments, said the meeting was convened to elaborate on conduction of examination for the academic session (2018-19).

“Primarily all Dos and Don’ts of the examination were shared with the schools. Specific instructions will be shared later,” said Arun.

CBSE ALLOTS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE TO CHANDIGARH

The CBSE has allotted a new regional office to Chandigarh to be headed by a separate regional officer, who will oversee the stakeholders of school education in Chandigarh, Punjab, andJammu and Kashmir.

