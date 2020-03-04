CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police against fake news and rumours about board exams

education

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:24 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that the board has filed complaint with the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours being spread about the board examination. It also urged public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified news about the ongoing examinations.

The board said that several security initiatives have been taken to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner, but many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages, like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payment posting, fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers on YouTube.

CBSE further said that the board is trying to identify such people and has initiated action against those spreading fake news and rumours. “So far action has been initiated against uses of various social media platforms and also individuals who are making false and baseless complaints. CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and general public. The Board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against these perpetrators. CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for security of ongoing exams,” the board said in a release.

“The Board will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to be in possession of Board’s question papers and file complaints with Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants,” the release further said.

The CBSE has also released a list of links of some fake videos on YouTube about leakage of CBSE questions papers.