CBSE has increased fee of Class 10, 12 board exams for all categories of students, says HRD Minister

CBSE has increased exam fees of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020, on no profit no loss principle, from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all categories of students.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:19 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. (Twitter/ HRDMinistry)
         

Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the CBSE has increased the fee of Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2020 from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all students except the schools of Delhi government.

“The CBSE has increased exam fees of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020, on no profit no loss principle, from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all categories of students, including SC/ST candidates for all schools in whole of India, except schools of Delhi government,” the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“For 1,299 schools of Delhi government, examination fee for all categories of Class 10 students has been increased from Rs 375 to Rs 1,200 and for Class 12 students from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200. Thus, the examination fee for Class 10 and 12 has not been increased by 2300 per cent,” he added.

The minister said that there has never been any distinction except in the case of Delhi between different categories of students in the matter of payment of examination fees.

