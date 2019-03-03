Today in New Delhi, India
CBSE notifies policy to address anomalies in board exam question papers

Board exams 2019: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday notified its policy or mechanism to address the problem of anomalies in the board exams question papers.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2019 17:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE,Boards 2019,CBSE board exam 2019
Board exams 2019: Students are discussing after CBSE English Exam at Cathedral Sr Sec School in Lucknow on Saturday. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday notified its policy or mechanism to address the problem of anomalies in the board exams question papers.

CBSE is presently conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the county and abroad for lakhs of students. CBSE every year conducts the board examination in about 5000 examination centres in India and in 25 countries abroad.

The CBSE said if any anomaly is noticed after Question Paper is administered on the day of examination the board address issues in the following manner:

1. Observations are obtained from subject experts on the day of examination.

2. Observations on the Question Paper are obtained from all schools within 24 hours of the conduct of examination

3. Information received within 24 hours of the conduct of examination from other sources is also taken into consideration

All observations are compiled and provided to the group preparing Marking Schemes to make the provision to address the anomaly in such a manner that students interest is protected.

The board further said if any anomaly is noticed after the question paper is administered on the day of the examination, it is not possible to communicate the solution of the same to all the centres.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 17:31 IST

